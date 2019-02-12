Segway's new self-balancing skates will blow your mind

Transcript: Taking skating to a whole new level. These self-balancing e-skates are single-wheeled personal transportation units. Segway designed the Drift E1 e-Skate to simplify mobility in the city. They feature anti-skidding and anti-collision technology. With a max speed of 7.5 mph. The skates can be operated for 45 minutes on a single charge. You'll need 3 hours to completely charge your battery. The skates have a combined weight of 17.6 lbs and a carrying capacity of 220 lbs. A pair of Drift W1 e-Skates is priced at $499.
