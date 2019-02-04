2019 Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Editions debut in Chicago

Just ahead of the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, FCA revealed a pair of special editions to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the original Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager. The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition models will make their full debut this week sporting special badging and paint. Since the original 1984 models debuted, Chrysler has sold more than 14.6 million minivans around the world.
Chrysler introduced the original Caravan and Voyager in late 1983. The pair shared much with Lee Iacocca's storied K-platform. K-based models such as the Dodge Omni and Plymouth Horizon helped turn around Chrysler's fortunes in the early '80s. Likewise, the Caravan and Voyager were a huge success and provided the template for modern minivans including the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna.
The Pacifica and Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Editions both come with an all-black interior featuring Cranberry Wine accent stitching on the seats, steering wheel, door trim, instrument panel bezels and door handles. There's also a 35th Anniversary logo on the floor mats plus badges on the grille and liftgate.
The package is available on Pacifica Touring L, Touring L Plus and Limited trims, including hybrid models. An optional S package (blacked out trim) can be added to any 35th anniversary Pacifica. The anniversary package can be added to Grand Caravan SE and SXT models. The anniversary package will be available sometime this summer.
