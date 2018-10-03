5 great tire chains for your car | Autoblog's favorites

Trac-Grabber - $49.97
Designed to grip the road to get the vehicle unstuck from snow, mud, and sand.
Konig CS-10 - $44.68
Comes in a set of 2 with a self-tensioning system and automatic release.
Security Chain Peerless - $74.50
Includes automatic tightening and centering that keeps the chains in place around the tire.
Security Chain Company ZT729 - $141.83
Created for light trucks and SUVs with better durability and built in rubber tensions.
Security Chain Company SZ143 - $117.47
Works with trucks, SUVs, and cars with a built-in rubber tightener.
Have you ever had to use tire chains?
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.