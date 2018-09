2019 Chevy Blazer crossover starting price undercuts the competition

The 2019 Chevy Blazer made a splash recently with its bold new looks, and now it has an official base price. It's a little less bold, but certainly very competitive with the entry-level L trim starting at $29,995. In comparison with other style-conscious, two-row, midsize crossovers , the Blazer comes out strong. The 2019 Ford Edge starts at $30,990, not quite $1,000 more than the Blazer, and the 2018 Nissan Murano starts at $31,795, $1,800 more than the Chevy For the base price of just under $30,000, you get the Chevy Blazer L with a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine making 193 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque. That engine is coupled to a nine-speed automatic transmission and standard front-wheel drive. The Blazer L also includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and starting, heated mirrors, and 18-inch alloy wheels.It is possible to spend more on a Blazer with additional trim levels, powertrain options, and convenience features, though Chevy hasn't provided pricing on them. The two other trims are RS and Premier , both of which come with bigger wheels and styling changes, as well as the 3.6-liter 305-horsepower V6 that's an option on the L. All-wheel drive is also available on all trims. Convenience options include a panoramic sunroof, heated rear seats, ventilated front seats and the rear-camera mirror first found on Cadillacs . All of these Blazers will go on sale this coming January.