2019 Ford Edge ST starts at under $44,000

The much-ballyhooed first Ford ST crossover, the 2019 Ford Edge ST, is nearly here, and it finally has a price. The hot crossover starts at $43,350 including destination charge. This marks an increase of $1,705 over the former sportiest Edge, the Sport, which had a base price price of $41,645.
Of course the Edge ST brings a bit more to the table than the old Edge Sport. Most notably is that the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 picks up an extra 20 horsepower and 30 pound-feet of torque for totals of 335 and 380 respectively. It also gets a new eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters to replace the Sport's six-speed unit. The suspension is retuned for the ST, and, of course, the ST gets more aggressive sheetmetal, sport seats and that important red "ST" badge.
For those who want to further enhance the Edge ST's sporty personality, there's an ST Performance Brake Package. It adds larger 13.6-inch front rotors, both front and rear rotors are ventilated, and performance brake pads are added. The brake calipers are painted red, and 21-inch black-painted wheels with summer tires are fitted. The option costs $2,695, but it's only available if you also add Equipment Group 401A. This option package is an extra $5,585 and includes voice-activated navigation, rear heated and cooled seats and self-parking among other features.
Pricing for the other Edge 2019 models has also been released and are on Ford's Edge configurator. The base SE starts at $30,990. The SEL starts at $34,085. The most luxurious Titanium trim begins at $39,545. Pricing for these trims for the 2018 model year are as follows: $30,190, $32,925 and $36,900.
Related Video:
Of course the Edge ST brings a bit more to the table than the old Edge Sport. Most notably is that the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 picks up an extra 20 horsepower and 30 pound-feet of torque for totals of 335 and 380 respectively. It also gets a new eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters to replace the Sport's six-speed unit. The suspension is retuned for the ST, and, of course, the ST gets more aggressive sheetmetal, sport seats and that important red "ST" badge.
For those who want to further enhance the Edge ST's sporty personality, there's an ST Performance Brake Package. It adds larger 13.6-inch front rotors, both front and rear rotors are ventilated, and performance brake pads are added. The brake calipers are painted red, and 21-inch black-painted wheels with summer tires are fitted. The option costs $2,695, but it's only available if you also add Equipment Group 401A. This option package is an extra $5,585 and includes voice-activated navigation, rear heated and cooled seats and self-parking among other features.
Pricing for the other Edge 2019 models has also been released and are on Ford's Edge configurator. The base SE starts at $30,990. The SEL starts at $34,085. The most luxurious Titanium trim begins at $39,545. Pricing for these trims for the 2018 model year are as follows: $30,190, $32,925 and $36,900.
Related Video: