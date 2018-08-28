2018 Ram ProMaster Quick Spin Review | Big van, big fan

After putting more than 2,000 miles on a GMC Savana during my (second) move to from Alabama to California, I was fed up with the headache of it all. The GMC had no cruise control, no sound deadening and a V8 that downed fuel with the gusto of a drunk at an open bar. It was an almost entirely unpleasant experience. Yes, I know that's how trucks used to be, but when there's an alternative, I'll take it.
This latest move — all of 2.2 miles — was the shortest I'd had in years. While our long-term 2018 Honda Ridgeline would have sufficed for 90-percent of the move, it isn't quite long enough to move two couches, a shelf and a king-size bed. Sure, I could have gone to U-Haul, but why bother there was a Ram ProMaster in the local fleet that I could put to good use? I wanted to really see how far things have come in recent years.
My chariot was a long-wheelbase high-roof van in work-site white. It's as inoffensive and anonymous as they come. The ProMaster is based on the Fiat Ducato, and it's an unfortunate looking machine, though I doubt many people in the market for a good work van give much thought to the van's design.
There are a lot of variations of the ProMaster when it comes to wheelbase and cab configurations, but all models have the same standard drivetrains. Power from the 280 horsepower V6, like the one in the van I drove, is sent to the rear through a six-speed automatic. A 3.0-liter turbo-diesel V6 is optional, boosting torque from 260 pound-feet to 300 pound feet, but it's paired with a less-than-stellar automated manual transmission that's not nearly as smooth or refined as its torque-converter counterpart.
The seating position was high and commanding. It's a bit of a climb to get into, but once you're seated it's actually quite comfortable. Since you're nearly on top of the front wheels, forward visibility is excellent. The passenger area is spartan but packs tons of little cubbies, pockets and cup holders. I found perfect spots to stick extra bungee cords, gaffers tape and ratchet straps. Compared to the old vans I was used to, it was a revelation. The only real complaints I have are the bus-like steering wheel angle and the odd seat adjustment controls. There were a series of levers that moved the seat height sort of like a scissor lift. I've never seen anything else like it.
The rear cargo area is cavernous. In the high-roof models, a six-foot naught person can stand straight with a bit of room to spare, making it easy to hop in and out without busting your head. The load floor is mostly flat, with the wheel wells taking up a bit of room. The walls and roof are lined with areas for hooks and tie downs, meaning you can pack it to the gills and nothing will fall down or out. There are two lights — one on the back and one on the side — though I do wish there was a separate switch to keep them lit. You have to push the light itself to keep it lit, kind of a pain when the cargo area is full.
The sliding door is light, though it requires a bit of oomph to properly close. More than once I had to get out and slam it because a warning popped up on the instrument cluster. The rear doors are equally light and open about 270 degrees, with multiple detents to keep them propped. Since there was no pass through to the cabin, it was possible to lock the cab and cargo areas individually, preventing anyone from getting inside the front while you're occupied in the rear.
Being able to fully lock the van is a huge plus over a pickup truck. I could stop to pick up pizza and some beer on my way to the house or close the van up while I was working inside without worrying about someone nicking my stuff. If I was moving across the country again, unlike a truck bed, I could stay at a hotel knowing my stuff was locked away and out of the elements. Trucks are great, especially if you're towing or hauling gravel or mulch, but security and space of an enclosed cargo area makes vans ideal for moving.
With careful planning, I could have probably moved my entire 1,100 square-foot house in two trips. In reality, I moved most things piecemeal as I went to the new place to paint, pull up carpet and do some other minor updates. I was able to stand a king-size mattress nearly upright, meaning I could slide it in and out without it flopping over. Because of the relatively low load floor, even heavier items could be moved by one or two people. I couldn't have moved with the same speed in anything short of a traditional box van, and even that has a waist-high liftover.
Even loaded down, the ProMaster felt unencumbered. Secondary motions in the rear was a little more noticeable, but it didn't shake and shimmy like body-on-frame vans do. Brakes provided plenty of stopping power and, at least with my midsize load, scrubbed off the extra weight with the same confidence as they do unladen. The V6 is helped by relatively short gearing from the six-speed automatic. It feels more than adequate with or without a load. Engine and road noise are better than expected. I could have a conversation without having to shout across the cab.
The steering is light and quick and the turning circle is relatively small. The large mirrors and forward seating position help define the van's corners. Aside from the roof height, it didn't feel any more unwieldy than a modern full-size truck. In addition to the backup camera, there were rear parking sensors on this model. The biggest issue with any van is dealing with crosswinds. There's a lot of surface area along the side, and occasionally you could feel the van sway. Again, though, it's better than what I've dealt with in box vans.
I walked away hugely impressed with the ProMaster. It, and other Euro-style cargo vans like the Ford Transit and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, are leagues better than the truck-based stuff like the Ford E-Series or GMC Savana/Chevy Express twins. I actually enjoyed the Ram so much I started looking at used ones. I like the idea of building out the rear as a camper with bunks and a kitchenette to use for a weekend away in Michigan's upper peninsula. I could also use it to haul tools and parts without worrying as much about thieves.
If you're in the market to buy or rent a utilitarian vehicle, check out some of these modern vans. They're not miserable to drive and are relatively affordable. Base cargo vans start around $30,000, thousands less than the equivalent E-Series or GMC. Ditch the trucks. Go drive a van.
