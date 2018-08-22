The Sealander is a camper that's also a boat

Why camp in the woods when you can camp in the lake?

Aug 22nd 2018 at 7:01PM
The Sealander is a lightweight camper that can also cruise on calm seas. It costs about $17,000 and weighs just over 1000 pounds.

Transcript: The Sealander is a lightweight camper that can also cruise on calm seas. The camper weighs about 1,100 pounds and it transforms from camper to boat with a few adjustments. Secure the outboard motor to the stern and launch the trailer into the water. Top speed is about 5.6 miles per hour. Sealander has a polyester convertible top, a fold-out table and seating for six that turns into beds. Optional add-ons include: LED lighting, an onboard stove, shower, sink, toilet, and sound system. Sealander starts at about $17,000. Would you spend more time on land or at sea with the Sealander?

