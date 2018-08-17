Ford reveals the Mustang Cobra Jet, we drive the Chevy Silverado | Autoblog Podcast 550

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. We discuss the just revealed 2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet drag car, along with our driving impressions of the 2019 Chevy Silverado and the 2018 Subaru BRZ tS. We also have a long discussion about the Jeep Wrangler Scrambler, Ford Ranger and small trucks in general.
Autoblog Podcast #550
Rundown
- 2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet reveal
- 2019 Chevy Silverado first drive
- 2018 Subaru BRZ tS drive impressions
- Jeep Wrangler Scrambler off-road spy shots
- 2019 Ford Ranger configurations and small truck discussion
