Podcast

Ford reveals the Mustang Cobra Jet, we drive the Chevy Silverado | Autoblog Podcast 550

We also talk about the Subaru BRZ tS and Jeep Wrangler Scrambler

Aug 17th 2018 at 3:09PM

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. We discuss the just revealed 2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet drag car, along with our driving impressions of the 2019 Chevy Silverado and the 2018 Subaru BRZ tS. We also have a long discussion about the Jeep Wrangler Scrambler, Ford Ranger and small trucks in general.

Autoblog Podcast #550

Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown Feedback Related Video:
Podcasts Chevrolet Ford Jeep Subaru chevy silverado ford mustang cobra jet ford ranger jeep scrambler jeep wrangler pickup jeep wrangler scrambler subaru brz subaru brz ts
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X