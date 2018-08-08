This roller coaster has the steepest drop in the world

Kingda Ka goes from 0-128 mph in 3.5 seconds before shooting 456 feet in the air. You can find this ride at Six Flags in Jackson, New Jersey.



Transcript: Six Flags in Jackson, New Jersey is home to Kingda Ka, the roller coaster with the world's steepest drop. Kingda Ka cost $25,000,000 to build, with speeds of 0 to 128 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds. It goes 456 feet high at a 90 degree angle, then sends riders plummeting right back down in a 270 degree spiral. The steel roller coaster also includes a 129 foot camel hump to finish the thrill. The experience lasts a total of 56 seconds. 54 inches of height and a park pass is all you need to try this ride out for yourself. Learn more at sixflags.com

