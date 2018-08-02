Remote car starters | Autoblog's 5 favorites

5. Fortin EVO-NIST1 - $73.40
This one is exclusive to Nissan and Infiniti vehicles, but if that's your jam, this is a great deal. It features an easy install and reliable performance but a fair price.
4. Crimestopper SP-402 - $59.99
This Crimestopper is a combination car alarm + remote start system meant to work with any vehicle.
3. CompuSTAR CS700-AS - $74.94
Another car alarm + remote start combo, CompuSTAR is a beloved, affordable brand.
2. Avital 5303L - $114.95
This Avital system is a remote start, car alarm, and even comes with an LCD remote. What more could you want?
1. Viper 5706V - $212.99
Expensive, but worth it. Features a 5-button LCD remote that can start your car from up to 1 mile away.
Do you use a remote car starter? Any recommendations or stories you'd like to share? Let us know in the comments!
