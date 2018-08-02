Remote car starters | Autoblog's 5 favorites

Warm up your car in the winter with way less annoyance

Aug 2nd 2018 at 8:02PM
Remote car starters are the best. What are they? Basically, a remote starter is a device that makes it possible to start your car from the comfort of your home. And let's be honest, why would you ever want to actually get up and go outside to start your car? If you're a rational person, you wouldn't. Somehow, these magical devices aren't nearly as widespread as they should be, but if you're in the market, here are 5 of our favorites to help get you pointed in the right direction.

5. Fortin EVO-NIST1 - $73.40
This one is exclusive to Nissan and Infiniti vehicles, but if that's your jam, this is a great deal. It features an easy install and reliable performance but a fair price.

4. Crimestopper SP-402 - $59.99
This Crimestopper is a combination car alarm + remote start system meant to work with any vehicle.

3. CompuSTAR CS700-AS - $74.94
Another car alarm + remote start combo, CompuSTAR is a beloved, affordable brand.

2. Avital 5303L - $114.95
This Avital system is a remote start, car alarm, and even comes with an LCD remote. What more could you want?

1. Viper 5706V - $212.99
Expensive, but worth it. Features a 5-button LCD remote that can start your car from up to 1 mile away.

Do you use a remote car starter? Any recommendations or stories you'd like to share? Let us know in the comments!

