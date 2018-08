Remote car starters | Autoblog's 5 favorites

Remote car starters are the best. What are they? Basically, a remote starter is a device that makes it possible to start your car from the comfort of your home. And let's be honest, why would you ever want to actually get up and go outside to start your car? If you're a rational person, you wouldn't. Somehow, these magical devices aren't nearly as widespread as they should be, but if you're in the market, here are 5 of our favorites to help get you pointed in the right direction.This one is exclusive to Nissan and Infiniti vehicles, but if that's your jam, this is a great deal. It features an easy install and reliable performance but a fair price.This Crimestopper is a combination car alarm + remote start system meant to work with any vehicle.Another car alarm + remote start combo, CompuSTAR is a beloved, affordable brand.This Avital system is a remote start, car alarm, and even comes with an LCD remote. What more could you want?Expensive, but worth it. Features a 5-button LCD remote that can start your car from up to 1 mile away.Do you use a remote car starter? Any recommendations or stories you'd like to share? Let us know in the comments!