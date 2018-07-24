Driving the 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit | Bells and whistles, lights and sirens

Recently, we went to the FCA proving grounds in Chelsea, Mich., to test out the company's 2019 model-year lineup. There are a lot of cars to choose from, and only a limited time to drive them, so since we couldn't drive the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye (that drive is coming soon, though) naturally we gravitated to the flashiest, noisiest one: the 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit police vehicle.
This is the first time the Durango is being offered as a cop car, and there are a number of features that make it fit for service. All Durango Pursuit models feature all-wheel drive, and it's available with two different engines. The standard motor is the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, providing 293 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The tester we got to drive, though, was equipped with the 5.7-liter hemi V8, good for 360 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque. It also has a load-leveling performance suspension, which really helped out when we tossed it around the handling course. It has 8.1 inches of ground clearance, which means it can get to scenes off the beaten path.
As much as we loved driving it, we had the most fun just playing with the lights and sirens of the Durango Pursuit. Standing outside the vehicle, the sirens and horn are incredibly loud, enough to make bystanders jump in fright. Dodge did a good job with the sound deadening, though, and the sustained wail wasn't bothersome when chasing imaginary suspects around the test track.
One feature we didn't get to test out, but important to police duty, was the special Uconnect system in the Durango Pursuit. More than just an infotainment system, the seven-inch display is equipped to integrate various law enforcement systems. Another cool detail about the car, its tri-zone climate system is ideal for K9 units, with the ability to set separate HVAC settings for the dogs in the back of the car.
Check out the video above, and stay tuned for more videos to come from our time spent at FCA's Chelsea proving grounds.
