2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the Demon spawn

It also has the Torque Reserve system that starts building boost before launching, as well as the air conditioned intercooler to provide extra cool intake air. Both of these were features in the Demon. Furthermore, if the standard 2.62:1 final ratio isn't quick enough for you, Dodge offers a 3.09:1 rear axle.The Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye also comes with the Demon and Hellcat Widebody's fat fender flares. It's an unsurprising inclusion, since you'll want as much tire as possible for all that power.Now, a mere clear-eyed Challenger SRT Hellcat gets a 10-horse boost for 2019 to 717 horsepower, and a smidge more torque at 656 pound feet. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and an eight-speed automatic is an option.Both Hellcat models get the new dual-snorkel hood we've seen in spy shots . It's meant to evoke 1970s Dodge muscle cars. Dodge says the airflow from the hood alone reduces engine temperature by 4 degrees Fahrenheit. As before, the car gets airflow from other sources including the headlight bezels.And how can you tell a Hellcat Redeye from a Hellcat at a glance, you might wonder? The Hellcat fender logo gets "a sinister red jewel-like eye design." The logo also appears as a new die-cast badge on the supercharger housing.