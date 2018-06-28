2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the Demon spawn

The Demon has passed from us, but the Demon's spawn are here, so please allow them to introduce themselves. A new demi-Demon trim level has been anointed as the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. Plus there's an updated Challenger SRT Hellcat and new Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody. Like with the Charger introduced this morning, they have inherited some of the best parts from the Demon.
The Hellcat Redeye is possessed by the Demon's howling supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi, making 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque. Dodge proclaims it the "most powerful production V8" and "quickest production muscle car," with a 0-60 time of 3.4 seconds and quarter-mile time of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. Top speed: 203 mph. Dodge can claim these superlatives, of course, because the 840-horsepower Demon's limited production run has ended.
The Hellcat Redeye's Hemi is paired with an eight-speed automatic. Dodge says the powerplant gets 25 major component upgrades, including a larger supercharger (2.7 liters, up from 2.4) with higher boost pressure (14.5 psi, up from 11.6), strengthened connecting rods, pistons and valve train, high-capacity fuel injection system and improved lubrication. It gets a second fuel pump and a higher redline of 6,500 rpm.
Theoretically, if you were someplace where you could operate at full throttle without letting up, Dodge says the Hemi would drain the fuel tank in under 11 minutes. Yet the car gets a 22 mpg highway rating from the EPA.
It also has the Torque Reserve system that starts building boost before launching, as well as the air conditioned intercooler to provide extra cool intake air. Both of these were features in the Demon. Furthermore, if the standard 2.62:1 final ratio isn't quick enough for you, Dodge offers a 3.09:1 rear axle.
The Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye also comes with the Demon and Hellcat Widebody's fat fender flares. It's an unsurprising inclusion, since you'll want as much tire as possible for all that power.
Now, a mere clear-eyed Challenger SRT Hellcat gets a 10-horse boost for 2019 to 717 horsepower, and a smidge more torque at 656 pound feet. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and an eight-speed automatic is an option.
Both Hellcat models get the new dual-snorkel hood we've seen in spy shots. It's meant to evoke 1970s Dodge muscle cars. Dodge says the airflow from the hood alone reduces engine temperature by 4 degrees Fahrenheit. As before, the car gets airflow from other sources including the headlight bezels.
And how can you tell a Hellcat Redeye from a Hellcat at a glance, you might wonder? The Hellcat fender logo gets "a sinister red jewel-like eye design." The logo also appears as a new die-cast badge on the supercharger housing.
Dodge has also announced the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody, which gets the same fender flares as the Hellcat Widebody. The extra 3.5 inches overall accommodate 305/35ZR20 Pirellis on 20x11-inch forged "Devil's Rim" aluminum wheels. Dodge says the wider tires and wheels, larger six-piston Brembo front brakes and suspension upgrades enable the Scat Pack Widebody to beat a non-Widebody Scat Pack car by 2 seconds on a 2.1-mile road course.
And all R/T Scat Pack models get the power-bulge aluminum hood handed down from the current Hellcat.
Finally, Challenger R/T and GT RWD models get a standard high-performance suspension and an optional upgraded performance-handling package, paddle shifters and houndstooth cloth seats.
Production on the 2019 Challenger lineup starts this fall in Ontario, with cars at dealerships in the fourth quarter.
