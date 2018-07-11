2020 Ram 3500 dually spied with updated styling and new lighting

Just yesterday, we got our first look at the upcoming Ram 2500 Power Wagon, a replacement for FCA's aging heavy duty truck lineup. Today, we get a look at the new Ram 3500 dually, big workhorse of HD lineup. Like with the 2500, we expect the new truck's styling to fall in line with the new 2019 Ram 1500. Expect a full reveal sometime early next year.
Just like with the Power Wagon in yesterday's photos, this Ram 3500 is covered with copious amounts of camouflage. You can make out some LED lighting through the front, but that's about it as far as details go. The fenders appear to sit higher than the current model, though it should still have a bit of a drop from the hood. Though it's hard to see here, the grille is likely to lose the crosshair design, too. Really, just imagine the new Ram 1500 cranked up a notch or two and you'll have the new HD lineup.
We don't know what powertrains the new Ram 3500 will use, but expect a mix of Hemi V8s and Cummins diesels. The new eTorque system might make it's way over, too, helping provide a slight boost to both torque and efficiency.
