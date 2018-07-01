2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye priced at $72,995*

Steve Beahm, head of Passenger Car Brands at Dodge, SRT, Chrysler, and Fiat, told Motor Trend that the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is "a Hellcat that's been possessed by a Demon." Turns out the Hellcat Redeye was also possessed by The Ghost of Great Deals. Dodge just released pricing for the Challenger line, the crimson-eyed terror at the top starting at $69,650, which is $13,645 less dear than the $83,295 MSRP for the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon. The asterisk: the Redeye needs the same $1,345 destination charge and $1,700 gas guzzler tax as the 2018 Demon, so the difference still holds once you get the Redeye off the dealer lot. The final tally: $72,995.
Torque News acquired a copy of the Challenger dealer order guide, and options on the Hellcat Redeye will run you a little more than the bucket of $1 options on the Demon. Among the list, the summer performance tires add $695, the optional 3.09 rear axle adds $1,095, a painted black hood costs $1,995, and the Widebody package adds $6,000 for it's extra 3.5 inches. According to TN, you can run a standard Hellcat Redeye up to almost $90,000, and push a widebody to $95,000.
The standard Challenger SRT Hellcat gets touched by the bargain bogeyman, too: the price goes down by $5,645 for 2019 to $58,650, even though it's been uprated by ten horsepower to 717 hp, and by six pound-feet to 656 lb-ft. Out-the-door price after a $1,700 gas guzzler tax and $1,345 destination fee is $61,695.
Before including destination, there's a long way down to the next model, the 485-horsepower Challenger R/T Scat Pack at $38,995. Buyers who choose the six-speed manual for this trim will pay a $1,000 gas guzzler tax. The V6-powered, 305-hp Challenger GT in two-wheel drive starts at $29,995. Sending power to all four of the GT's wheels needs $32,995 before destination. The base model, two-wheel drive SXT gets the Challenger doors open at $27,295, the all-wheel drive model costing $30,295.
