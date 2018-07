2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye priced at $72,995*

Steve Beahm, head of Passenger Car Brands at Dodge , SRT, Chrysler , and Fiat , told Motor Trend that the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is "a Hellcat that's been possessed by a Demon." Turns out the Hellcat Redeye was also possessed by The Ghost of Great Deals. Dodge just released pricing for the Challenger line, the crimson-eyed terror at the top starting at $69,650, which is $13,645 less dear than the $83,295 MSRP for the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon . The asterisk: the Redeye needs the same $1,345 destination charge and $1,700 gas guzzler tax as the 2018 Demon, so the difference still holds once you get the Redeye off the dealer lot. The final tally: $72,995.Torque News acquired a copy of the Challenger dealer order guide , and options on the Hellcat Redeye will run you a little more than the bucket of $1 options on the Demon . Among the list, the summer performance tires add $695, the optional 3.09 rear axle adds $1,095, a painted black hood costs $1,995, and the Widebody package adds $6,000 for it's extra 3.5 inches. According to TN, you can run a standard Hellcat Redeye up to almost $90,000, and push a widebody to $95,000.The standard Challenger SRT Hellcat gets touched by the bargain bogeyman, too: the price goes down by $5,645 for 2019 to $58,650, even though it's been uprated by ten horsepower to 717 hp, and by six pound-feet to 656 lb-ft. Out-the-door price after a $1,700 gas guzzler tax and $1,345 destination fee is $61,695.Before including destination, there's a long way down to the next model, the 485-horsepower Challenger R/T Scat Pack at $38,995. Buyers who choose the six-speed manual for this trim will pay a $1,000 gas guzzler tax. The V6-powered, 305-hp Challenger GT in two-wheel drive starts at $29,995. Sending power to all four of the GT's wheels needs $32,995 before destination. The base model, two-wheel drive SXT gets the Challenger doors open at $27,295, the all-wheel drive model costing $30,295.