Ousted Ford exec Raj Nair lands at firm that builds Ford GT

Raj Nair, the former president of Ford North America who left the company earlier this year following an internal investigation into "inappropriate behavior," has a new gig as a top executive at the Canadian auto supplier that builds the Ford GT.
Nair has joined Multimatic Motorsports, a privately held racing shop headquartered in suburban Toronto, as president and chief operating officer, Road and Track reports. The company has worked with Ford for decades and in 2015 won a bid from Ford to build the GT's carbon fiber bodies. Multimatic is currently in a four-year production run of the 600-horsepower supercar at its plant in Markham, Ontario.
Ford in February said Fair had left the company after an internal investigation determined that "certain behavior by Nair was inconsistent with the company's code of conduct." Nair apologized without elaborating. He was replaced by former Lincoln President Kumar Galhotra.
Nair had served as president of Ford North America since June 1, 2017, and he was previously Ford's executive vice president of global product development and chief technical officer. There, he led projects including Ford's hybrid vehicles, autonomous cars and, of course, the new Ford GT. He also served as vice president of engineering for product development for all Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The Ford GT also won the 2016 version of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
"Raj brings extensive knowledge, perspective and skills in engineering, manufacturing, management and overall auto industry experience to Multimatic," the company's marketing vice president, Michael Guttilla, told R&T. "These qualities will help Multimatic attain another level of performance for our customers."
Presumably Nair's abrupt departure from his previous employer and the reasons behind it came up in the job interview process. Those details remain tightly held secrets.
