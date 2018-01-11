Ford likely revealing Bullitt Mustang at Detroit Auto Show

It looks like the hotly anticipated reveal of the special-edition Ford Mustang Bullitt will indeed take place next week at the Detroit Auto Show. Automotive News reports that the Bullitt GT will be revealed as a 2018 model, timed for the 50th anniversary of the 1968 film "Bullitt," starring Steve McQueen.





We reported earlier this week that the Bullitt was likely to appear Jan. 19 at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Ariz., where Ford is selling a "special new Ford Mustang" with proceeds to benefit the Boys Republic, a school for troubled teens in Chino Hills, Calif., from which McQueen graduated in 1946 and where he visited throughout his movie career.



The auction site has since uploaded a black-and-white photo that appears to be one of the Mustang GT 390s McQueen drove in the film, the inspiration for the more modern revived version captured in grainy and dimly lit photos in Chicago last month.



Speculation about the Bullitt Stang has swirled for nearly a year, since an alert enthusiast spotted a sketch in the background of a video starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

For its part, Ford wouldn't confirm any Mustang news but told AN "we love the interest in America's favorite muscle car."



The revived Bullitt is likely to get the same Highland Green paint and a badge on the back with the Bullitt film logo, plus its namesake's five-spoke black wheels.



