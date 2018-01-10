Jeep Wrangler 'Scrambler' truck spied again, our best look yet

The upcoming Jeep Wrangler pickup truck has been a closely-guarded vehicle for a while, and as a result, quite a few photos have been from quite a distance and sometimes a tad blurry. These new shots are exciting because they're taken much closer and are very clear.
Unfortunately, FCA is still being very careful with camouflage, and as a result, there isn't much to see here. We can definitely tell that from the C-pillar forward, the truck is practically identical to the 2018 Wrangler Unlimited, down to the rear doors that are angled to clear the Unlimited's rear wheels. That's not necessary here, so there's a large section of sheetmetal between the door crease and the fenders. We're curious how Chrysler will address that to keep it from looking awkward.
We also get another look at the rear suspension. As we previously reported, the rear suspension seems to share more in common with the Ram 1500 than the Wrangler SUV. The shock placement and low anti-roll bar are among the details that are very Ram-esque. Like both the Ram and the Wrangler, the Scrambler will use coil springs at all four corners, and as with the Wrangler, the front axle is solid, too.
Other details we expect for the Wrangler Scrambler pickup are the gas-powered V6 and turbo inline-four engines mated to either an eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission. It will probably get the EcoDiesel V6, eventually, too. The truck will also probably have a convertible top based both on rumors and spy photos of an older prototype. We expect the Wrangler pickup will be revealed early next year in time for delivery later that year.
