Ford Bronco Rendered With Four Doors | Autoblog Minute

Jul 11th 2017 at 3:31PM
Our friends at Bronco6G have released a number of new high-resolution Bronco renderings. While we can hope that a two-door version makes it to production, we fully expect the volume seller to be a four-door variant.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

