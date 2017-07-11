Ford Bronco Rendered With Four Doors | Autoblog Minute

Our friends at Bronco6G have released a number of new high-resolution Bronco renderings. While we can hope that a two-door version makes it to production, we fully expect the volume seller to be a four-door variant.

