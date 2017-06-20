Next Hyundai Santa Fe carries Kona cues

  2. Spy Shots

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
  Image Credit: CarPix
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
  • Image Credit: CarPix
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
  • Image Credit: CarPix
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
  • Image Credit: CarPix
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
  • Image Credit: CarPix
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
  • Image Credit: CarPix
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
  • Image Credit: CarPix
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
  • Image Credit: CarPix
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
  • Image Credit: CarPix
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Last week we showed you Hyundai's newest and smallest crossover, the Kona. This week, we bring you the newest version of Hyundai's largest crossover, the Santa Fe, albeit beneath much camouflage. There's a bigger connection between these two vehicles than just timing and size contrast, though. They appear to share some styling cues.

We can see through the vinyl draperies on the nose and tell that it has an aggressive version of the Hyundai cascading grille, much like the Kona. It also has the slender top headlight element combined with larger, separate elements lower in the fascia, again like the little crossover. The camouflage also fits closely enough to the body to reveal that the main grille will be flanked by large vents that encompass the lower headlamps. We also see some Recaro racing seats through the windshield, but we doubt those will make production. Prove us wrong, Hyundai!

Moving to the sides and tail, there are fewer details to discern. The size looks similar to the current model, and the roofline and window lines also look similar. The rear taillights do look slimmer than those on the present Santa Fe.

As for when we may see this updated Santa Fe, we wouldn't expect a reveal until next spring at the earliest, possibly next fall, as a 2019 model. The reason for this is primarily the fact that the current Santa Fe was just refreshed for 2017, so Hyundai will likely give that update a little bit of breathing room.

  • Image Credit: CarPix
