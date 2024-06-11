Father's Day summer savings event at Dick's Sporting Goods

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you're looking for the perfect Father's Day gifts for the active dads in your life, Dick's Sporting Goods has you covered. Dick's Father's Day deals are live on men's athletic apparel from Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, VRST, and DSG. You can also save on Yeti mugs, golf balls, Blackstone grills, Solo Stove fire pits, and more. This is a limited-time sales event (June 9-16) so read on to see the best gift ideas for any budget and all the best Father's Day deals at Dick's.
Outdoor Essential Deals
Get out and enjoy the outdoors with these great Father's Day deals on summer essentials from Blackstone, Yeti, Solo Stove, and more.
- Quest Q64 10'x10' Slant Leg Canopy - was
$59.99,now $39.98
- Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Color + Stand Bundle - was
$344.99, now $279.98
- Blackstone Iron Forged 36" Griddle with Hood - was
$699.99, now $449.98
- Blackstone 22” On The Go Griddle with Hoo - was
$199.99, now $149.99
- Quest Canyon 100 Kayak - was
$299.99, now $179.98
- GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Chair with Side Table - was
$84.99, now $75.00
- Igloo 30 Quart Latitude Roller Cooler - was
$42.99, now $34.98
- Rec League 2' x 4' Regulation Cornhole Board Set - was
$169.99, now $99.98
- YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler - was
$325.00, now $260
- YETI Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler - was
$400.00, now $320.00
- Pelican Bandit NXT 100 Kayak - was
$349.99, now $249.98
Men's DSG Apparel Deals
DSG is a value-based performance brand only available at Dicks' Sporting Goods. They make performance sportswear for all ages and activities. And for a limited time, you can save big on men's wear for Father's Day, including a pair of shorts for under $10!
Dick's Sporting Goods Father's Day gift ideas for any budget
It's summertime, time to grab a tall boy or hit the links, or head to the lake, or travel new trails ... whatever the summer activity of choice, Dick's has dads covered. Dick's has deals on more than just Nike clothes. From now until June 16, you can save big on Adidas and New Balance shoes, golf gear like balls from Callaway and Taylor Made, Yeti mugs and koozies, outdoor chairs from CGI, and much more. We've broken down the best Father's Day gift ideas into three lists: $100 and less, $50 and less, and $25 and less. Read on to claim your Father's Day gifts while supplies last at Dick's.
Father's Day Gifts for $100 or less at Dick's
Here are some of the best gift ideas for under $100, while supplies last.
- Adidas Samba OG shoes
- Hoka Ora Recovery 3 Slides
- Walter Hagen Men's Performance 11 Novelty Print Golf Polo
- Nike Men's Sportswear Club Fleece Hoodie
- Chubbies Men's Classic 5.5" Swim Trunks
- Hydro Flask 64 oz. Wide Mouth Bottle
- New Balance Men's 574 Greens V2 Golf Shoes
- CGI Outdoor Comfort Pro Rocker Chair
Father's Day Gifts for $50 or less at Dick's
Here are some of the best gift ideas for under $50, while supplies last.
- Intex River Run 1-Person River Tube
- Crocs Classic Clogs
- Nike Men's Calm Slides
- Nike Dri-FIT Everyday Plus Cushioned Crew Socks 6 pack
- Yeti 20 oz. Tumber with MagSlider Lid
- CGI Outdoor Comfort Pro Chair
- Yeti 16 oz. Rambler Colster Tal Can Insulator
- Hydro Flask 40 oz. Wide Mouth Bottle
- Stanley 30 oz. IceFlow Tumbler with Flip Straw
- Nike Men's Dri-FIT Victory Solid Golf Polo
- Birkenstock Men's Arizona EVA Sandals
- Yeti 20 oz. Rambler Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid
Father's Day Gifts for $25 or less at Dick's
Here are some of the best gift ideas for under $25, while supplies last.
- Intex River Run 1-Person River Tube
- Yeti 12 oz. Rambler Colster Can Insulator
- YETI 10 oz. Rambler Lowball with MagSlider Lid
- YETI 10 oz. Rambler Tumbler with MagSlider Lid
- $14.98 DSG Rec Shorts
- $19.98 DSG Sport Fleece Shorts
- $11.98 DSG Mesh Rec Shorts
- Callaway 2023 Supersoft Father's Day Golf Balls
- Top Flite 2022 XL Distance Golf Balls - 15 Pack
- TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Balls
More Top Father's Day Deals at Dick's Sporting Goods
