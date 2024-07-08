Best Walmart Deals to rival Amazon’s Prime Day: Up to $500 off on tech, home, travel, and more

Retail giant Walmart has unveiled its Walmart Deals to rival Amazon Prime Day. While the Prime Day two-day event is coming July 16-17, Walmart's summer saving event, Walmart Deals, is beginning today (July 8) and ending July 11. If you’re a Walmart+ member then, expect to begin your shopping at noon on July 8; nonmembers can start at 5 p.m. Walmart aims to provide customers with savings of up to $500 off on tech, home, travel, automotive accessories, and much more. Check out what we have curated for your shopping needs, below, and start saving.

How to become a Walmart+ Member

Click the link here Press the start "Claim offer now" or "Skip offer and get free trial" Type your email and select the next button Fill out your information name, phone, and password Then press continue Verify your account Then you will be prompted to select an "Annual" or "Monthly" plan Add your payment method Check the box to agree to the terms and conditions Then start your membership

Best Walmart deals on TVs

There are hundreds of TVs to choose from and if you're deciding between two brands sometimes the price will help you make your final decision. As Walmart competes with Prime Day 2024 we found plenty of great TV deals from great brands available now while supplies last.

TV Deals

Best Walmart deals on cooking appliances

Many cooking appliances provide convenience and efficiency like air fryers, griddles, grills, and more, making cooking easier, safer, and smarter. So while you're looking for something to reheat your favorite meals or cut the time in half using alternative cooking methods Walmart will surely have a cooking deal right for you.

Cooking Appliance Deals

Best Walmart tech deals

Technology changes almost daily to better improve lives and provide convenience and efficiency. Walmart is rolling back prices on many tech items like smartwatches, wireless headsets, tablets, and more. So if you're in the market to entertain yourself and your guests or looking to improve your connection Walmart will have a deal for you.

Tech Deals

Best Walmart deals on lawn and garden

Summer means lawn maintenance and garden care. To make sure you have one of the best yards on the block, you need to make sure you have the proper tools for the job, and these lawn and garden tool deals from Walmart will help make sure you're equipped. You'll find great buys on lawnmowers, trimmers, edgers, fire pits, chairs, and more.

Lawn And Garden Deals

Best Walmart generator deals

A generator, gas or electric, is an important tool for so many people, especially during an outage, camping, or hiking. It provides you a sense of peace knowing that electrical power is near. Walmart is displaying some of the best deals on generators from Westinghouse, Jackery, and Ryobi just to name a few. Whether it's portable or stationary check out what we have curated and get your savings on.

Generator Deals

Best Walmart deals on tools

Every home needs a good set of tools to complete tasks, big and small, around the house. Walmart has a large selection of tools and power tools on sale to compete with Amazon Prime Day's two-day mega sale event. You'll find great deals on hammers, screwdrivers, pliers, Allen wrenches, cordless drills, and much more to help you maintain your home and tackle your next DIY project with confidence.

Tool Deals

Check back soon

Best Walmart deals on automotive accessories

We clearly love all things automotive, and we also love automotive accessories for our cars. We love buying, and testing, portable jump starters, tire inflators, car vacs, cellphone holders, and more. A good car accessory can help make your commute more enjoyable or help you out in the event of a roadside emergency. We've complied a list of must-have accessories now on sale at Walmart.

Automotive Accessory Deals

Check back soon

Best Walmart tire deals

Tire deals at Walmart are popping up, if you're in the market for a new set of tires we've curated some of the best tire deals we could find from Goodyear, Firestone, and more. Give your four-wheeled friend some new treads and let them experience the roads.

Tire Deals

Check back soon

Best Walmart deals on car seats

Forget bringing your child to work day and bring them with you on the road instead. These car seat deals at Walmart provide a sense of security for many parents and children who enjoy spending time on the road. Here are some of the best car seats that are currently available at Walmart Deals.

Car Seat Deals

Check back soon

Best Walmart Yeti deals

One of many favorite outdoor enthusiast brands for camping, hiking, and the outdoors is on Walmart. With great deals to choose from like tumblers, coolers, drinkware, and more. See what we have selected and start saving with these amazing Walmart Deals.

Yeti Deals

Check back soon