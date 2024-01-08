We've gotten a lot more automotive (and related) news from CES 2024 than we were expecting. There's been a ton of fun news and cool reveals as the show really gets going into high gear. With major reveals, updates and news from huge automakers and brands like Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Sony, Mercedes-Benz and Vinfast, there's plenty to keep automotive enthusiasts interested this year in Las Vegas.

We've already seen a few new vehicles (two-wheeled and four-wheeled), AI tech, infotainment upgrades, autonomous technology and even new tires. If that's not enough, we've covered electric boat motors from Mercury, autonomous tractors from John Deere and a couple flying car/drone/copter things.

And we're not done yet. We'll also be bringing you live impressions from the event covering everything from debuts to random musings from the floor. And you can follow all the action live right here.