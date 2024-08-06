This is VP candidate Tim Walz's 1970 International Harvester Scout

It has been a whirlwind few weeks in politics, capped off by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ selection of a vice presidential candidate. She gave the nod to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, but we’re not here to talk about policies or polls. We’re interested in Walz’s 1979 International Harvester Scout, a vehicle that has made almost as many appearances in the media as its owner.

The sky-blue Scout has a white roof and appears to have undergone a complete restoration. Walz has said the International is his only vehicle, though most of the time, he’s being driven in a state-owned SUV. There’s nothing remarkable about the Scout otherwise, though Walz got custom license plates with his campaign slogan, “ONE MN.”

Of course, today’s political climate means that even classic cars can be polarizing. In 2020, Walz took some criticism for his push to implement fuel economy and emissions standards to match California’s regulations. His critics questioned the mandates, saying that driving the Scout, which gets 11.4 mpg, was hypocritical.

On the other side of the political spectrum, we don’t know what kind of car Donald Trump’s running mate drives (or drove). Despite having a best-selling book and a few years as a senator, J.D. Vance’s motoring life is a complete mystery, though it’s likely not an EV. He’s pushed to eliminate federal tax credits for electric vehicles, saying he’d rather implement rebates for gas vehicles.

The higher up in government a person ascends, the less likely they are to be able to drive. Walz’s Scout is undoubtedly cool, but vice presidents don’t get much wheel time during and after their time in office due to security concerns. President Biden appeared on "Jay Leno’s Garage" driving his 1967 Corvette convertible, but it was a rare opportunity that came with loads of security and a very secluded location.