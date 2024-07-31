Some new Silverado EVs advertised at thousands below MSRP

As sales of EVs have slowed, some Chevrolet dealers are slashing thousands of dollars off the retail price of the new Silverado EV in Work Truck trim.

Thousands, as in $12,000 or a lot more more off of the sticker price of a new truck that at one time had an MSRP of $77,905.

According to Carscoops, the biggest discount as of yesterday is at Hohl Chevrolet in Carson City, Nevada. It has 28 Silverado EVs in stock and the majority have a $12,500 discount. All of them happen to be the Work Truck trim with slight variations.

Parks Chevrolet in Richmond, Virginia, is advertising trucks discounted to $56,400, which is also $12,500 off a stated MSRP of $68,900 — and that latter number is already $9,000 less than what we once understood the MSRP to be, so the discount from the peak asking price is more like $21,500.

But it's hard to get a fix on what the starting price actually should be. The WT has disappeared from Chevy’s retail configurator, and the only Silverado EV listed is the First-Edition RST at $96,495, including destination, less incentives. Dealers appear to be asking MSRP for those despite the big discounts on the WT trims, Carsoops says.

There appear to be about 1,000 WTs on dealer lots nationwide, part of a trend in which EV sales have slowed nationwide.

The Silverado EV range starts with an EPA-estimated 450 miles for the 4WT and 420 miles for the 3WT. The WT models offer more range than the Ford F-150 Lightning (320 miles) but less on power delivery (580 hp, 775 lb-ft of torque). But that’s where the RST comes in with its 754 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque, and 440 miles of range.