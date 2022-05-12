2023 Subaru Legacy gets Sport trim, more tech, fresh design

Just like the Outback, the 2023 Subaru Legacy gets a mid-cycle refresh this year. The highlights include updated design, in-vehicle tech, driver assistance systems and the addition of a new Sport trim.

The design update gives the Legacy a new front fascia. It gets a new bumper, redesigned LED headlights, a larger grille and new fog lights.

A new Sport trim for 2023 comes with its own design changes. Subaru incorporates a red accent strip through the front grille, as well as “magnetite gray” side mirror covers and rear spoiler. Plus, it gets unique gray-painted 18-inch alloy wheels. Backing up the Sport name is a standard 2.4-liter turbocharged engine along with a “sport-tuned” suspension that none of the other Legacy models get. The interior comes in a black and gray two-tone cloth, and it’s accented by red stitching — none of the other Legacy trims get this interior. And as far as equipment goes, the Sport gets everything the Premium trim has, but adds LED fog lights, a power moonroof and navigation.

Beyond the Sport trim, all 2023 Legacy models will enjoy an enhanced EyeSight driver assistance system suite. A camera with a wider field of view, updated control software and a new electric brake booster all contribute to making the driver assistance systems smoother and better than before.

Legacy models equipped with the big 11.6-inch touchscreen will now feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Plus, the screen gets updated controls for the climate control system and other vehicle functions — we’ll see if this makes it any more intuitive to use. Another tech upgrade is the addition of an available digital rearview camera mirror.

For those models fitted with a heated steering wheel, Subaru has made it such that the entire wheel now heats up as opposed to just a couple main touch points. Another luxury addition is the Touring XT trim's new Slate Black Nappa leather upholstery with silver stitching. Lastly, we’ll point out that navigation-equipped Legacy models will incorporate the same what3words tech that the Outback now has that allows customers to “navigate to and share trailheads, scenic overlooks and other hard to find places with precise accuracy using just three words.” It’s a bit vague for now, but we’ll hopefully learn more about how it works when we try it out.

Pricing for the new Legacy is not out yet, but we expect it to be available closer to when it goes on sale this fall.

