2023 Mopar-modded Dodge Challenger, Charger editions help celebrate the end of the line

Since the 2010 model year, Mopar has created specially customized, limited edition versions of Dodge and Ram products. This year is notable because it marks the end of the Challenger and Charger as we know them. And because of that, Mopar is offering two special models this year, instead of just one. So whether you want two doors or four, there's a Mopar-modified muscle machine for you.

Both Mopars are based on the R/T Scat Pack Widebody. That means the widebody fenders and 11-inch-wide wheels, 485-horsepower V8, adaptive suspension and Brembo brakes come as standard. And the Challenger version can be had with either a six-speed manual transmission or eight-speed automatic. The Mopar upgrades are pretty much all cosmetic. Both models are painted gloss black with blue and matte black stripes over the top of the cars. They also get black wheels and blue brake calipers. At the back, Mopar adds a new and exclusive carbon fiber spoiler. Inside, the main special feature is the serial number badge on the dash. Mopar also throws in a metal certificate of authenticity and a poster of a design rendering.

To sweeten the deal, the Mopars also pick up a number of optional packages as standard. Four packages are selected: the Alpine Audio Group, Carbon Suede Interior Package, Plus Package and Mopar Interior Appearance Group. These include noteworthy features such as an upgraded sound system with subwoofer, carbon fiber interior trim, suede headliner, aluminum door sills and pedals, Mopar floor mats, leather and Alcantara seats with heating and ventilation as well as heated power-adjustable steering wheel.

Dodge and Mopar will be building 220 examples of each model for 440 total. The U.S. will get 200 of each and Canada will get 20 of each. They're priced like an option package at $3,995 on top of the cost of a Charger or Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody. That should mean the Challenger will start at $58,850 including destination (add another $1,000 for Gas Guzzler Tax), and the Charger will start at $61,915. If you're looking to snag one, Dodge recommends talking to your local dealer. Production starts in September with deliveries expected in October.

