2024 Toyota Supra 45th Anniversary Edition adds wing, stripes

Another year, another special edition Supra. But this one has more of an occasion for specialness. The 2024 model year marks the 45th anniversary of the sports car.

As for how special the GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition is, well, it depends on how much you value a custom color scheme and a rear wing. Two colors will be available, either Absolute Zero (white) or Mikan Blast (orange, pictured), with half of the production run in one color or the other. Down each side is a black stripe with the Supra logo cut out, and then the wheels, mirror caps and rear wing are painted black to match.

That rear wing is an extra, too. It's even adjustable for angle, which would affect the amount of downforce it creates. But, perhaps more important, it looks pretty sharp, too. Under the hood are orange-painted strut tower braces.

The total run of 45th Anniversary Edition Supras for the U.S. will be 900. It will be available with either the eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission. Like other Supras, it comes with a 1-year membership in the National Auto Sport Association (NASA) that includes a free High Performance Driving Experience and discounts on other events. The cars will reach dealers this fall, but pricing has not yet been announced. That will come with details on the rest of the 2024 model year information.

