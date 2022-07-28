2023 Toyota Supra priced, gains stick shift, limited-edition trim

The 2023 Toyota Supra is available with a six-speed manual transmission for the first time since the current-generation car went on sale. The firm has released pricing information for the upcoming model year, and getting the stick won't cost more than selecting the automatic.

Pricing for the 2023 Supra starts at $44,635 including a $1,095 destination charge. That figure corresponds to the entry-level model powered by a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, and this engine is only available with an eight-speed automatic transmission. For context, the 2022 Supra carried a base price of $44,315 including a $1,025 destination charge.

You'll need to step up to the 382-horsepower 3.0-liter straight-six if you want three pedals. Pricing for the full range is as follows:

GR Supra 2.0, $44,635 ($320 more than in 2022)

GR Supra 3.0 Base, $53,595 ($930 more than in 2022)

GR Supra 3.0 Premium, $56,655 ($840 more than in 2022)

GR Supra 3.0 Base with a manual transmission, $53,595 (new for 2023)

GR Supra 3.0 Premium with a manual transmission, $56,655 (new for 2023)

GR Supra 3.0 A91 with a manual transmission, $59,440 (new for 2023)

Not to be confused with the limited-edition A91-CF Edition available for 2022, the manual-only A91 model is limited to 500 units for the 2023 model year. It stands out from the regular-production Supra with 19-inch Frozen Gunmetal Gray wheels, a red "Supra" emblem on the rear end, seats upholstered with Cognac leather, and red strut tower braces. Buyers can choose Matte White (pictured) or CU Later Gray.

Toyota dealers across the nation will soon begin receiving the 2023 Supra. It sounds like Toyota isn't the only company committed to selling more manual cars in America. Unverified rumors claim that the BMW Z4 (which is closely related to the Supra) will also get a stick for 2023.

Related video: