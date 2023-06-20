2024 Chevrolet Camaro drops base 1LS trim, turbo four-cylinder

The sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro is expected to enter production in August for its final year of life as an ICE offering. As we get closer to order books opening in July, we're picking up more info on what the final year of the sixth-generation pony car will offer buyers. According to Cars Direct, two things the Camaro won't offer are the current 1LS base trim and the base turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 295 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The Camaro's the last of GM's product portfolio to use this particular four-banger after the Chevy Malibu dropped it last year. The Camaro 1LS trim could only be had with this engine, the 1LT trim could be optioned up to the 3.6-liter V6 making 335 hp and 284 lb-ft. Thanks to that change, the price of entry to next years Camaro lineup increases $4,700. Base prices for the 2024 Camaro after the $1,395 destination charge are:

1LT Coupe: $32,495

1LT Convertible: $38,495

GM Authority got pricing for the Collector's Edition, which varies depending on trim:

1LT: $4,995

LT: $5,495

1SS: $5,995

ZL1: $14,995

Buyers who want to get in on the celebration are looking at $39,440 at the low end, $88,690 at the top end before additional options. Naturally, there's some small print. The RS package needs to be added on the lowest two trims, and the package offers two wheel options for the 1LT and LT1, another two wheel options for the SS trims. The big price jump for the ZL1 trim is because of paint and exclusivity. The special Panther Matte Black that can only be specced on the ZL1 is the Camaro's version of the Maverick Noir Frost that Cadillac offered for the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings. Cadillac charged $8,120; subtracting that would ostensibly make the rest of the ZL1 Collector's Edition price just $6,875. The extra dosh for the ZL1 Collector's Edition also buys a Shinola Canfield Sport 45-mm watch, which the other trims won't come with, and the ZL1 version is limited to 350 units.

Speaking of packages, the $2,820 Shock and Steel package won't make it to the new year. Shoppers looking for a yellow kick can get it with the new color Nitro Metallic Yellow that joins Riptide Blue on the 2024 palette. The other special package announced so far is the Garage 56 Edition, held to just 56 units.

Related Video