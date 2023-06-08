2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition revealed to commemorate NASCAR Le Mans entry

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is coming soon, and you’ve probably already heard that a heavily modified NASCAR is running in this year’s experimental Garage 56 entry slot. Specifically, it’s a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR, and now it’s getting a road car partner with the 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition.

There will only be 56 of these special edition Camaros produced, and they all start out life as a ZL1 coupe with the 650-horsepower supercharged V8 under the hood. From there, Chevy applies the 1LE front fascia with its accompanying dive planes. Out back, it gets a NASCAR Cup-style wicker bill spoiler.

From there, it’s mostly a graphics and paint package. All Garage 56 Editions will be painted in the new-for-2024 Riptide Blue. They’ll also feature gold and white stripes that run from the hood to the rear decklid, a NASCAR 75th Anniversary sticker on the hood and monochromatic stars and stripes visuals that extend from the cowl to the roof. A Garage 56 badge on the front fenders replaces the Camaro badging, and Hendrick Motorsports logos are added to the sail panels in a similar location as seen on the Cup car. Lastly, Chevy is giving the Camaros satin mirrors and a black fuel door that features carbon fiber inserts.

Modifications made to the interior are limited and include a steering wheel with the Garage 56 emblem and floormats with the same logos. Optionally, each buyer will be able to add a NASCAR windshield header decal, white Goodyear front wheel arch decals and door decals displaying 24, which is the number of the car running at Le Mans.

GM hasn’t said how much each Garage 56 Edition will cost, but we’d suggest finding a dealer quickly to get on a list if you want one due to the low production volume.

Related video: