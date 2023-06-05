2024 Chevy Camaro Collector's Edition pays tribute to Panther code name

With the 2024 Chevy Camaro reaching the end of the line this year, it's getting one last special edition, simply called the Collector's Edition. It doesn't pack the power upgrade previously rumored, but it does reference some of the sports car's history: the original 1967 car's code name of "Panther."

The Collector's Edition is available on every trim of Camaro, from the V6 LT to the supercharged V8 ZL1. And the panther connection begins with the Panther Black paint. LT through SS trims all get a gloss metallic finish, whereas the ZL1 gets a matte variant, which is the first factory matte paint offered on Camaro. Black stripes are also added, and black wheels are standard. The LT through SS models have the option of polished forged alloy wheels. The fender badges incorporate the silhouette of a panther (the cat) in the "R," and a panther badge appears on the steering wheel.

Other upgrades include 1LE front spoilers on all models. The LT through SS trims get the ZL1 rear spoiler, and the actual ZL1 gets the ZL1 1LE rear wing. Convertibles don't get the rear spoiler and wing upgrades, though. Chevy also throws in a couple of posters, one of Camaro generations and the other of the Collector's Edition, as a bonus for all models.

The ZL1 Collector's Edition has a couple of extra special inclusions, too. Only 350 of them will be made, all with badges showing the serial number. Plus, they each come with a matching Shinola Canfield Sport 45-mm watch.

No pricing was given for the Collector's Edition. Ordering for all 2024 Camaros opens on June 15. Production of this generation wraps up in January, a bit shorter than most model years. It also coincides with the end of Charger and Challenger production in December, making this the final year for two of Detroit's finest sporting machines. Chevy has alluded to some kind of Camaro successor (probably with the same name) coming, as has Dodge with its Charger Daytona electric concept. But for the near term, the Mustang will be the last remaining affordable front-engine sports car from the U.S.

