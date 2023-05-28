2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and 2024 Stelvio will be $1,800 less expensive

A month after Alfa Romeo revealed the 2024 Giulia and Stelvio for our market, both are less expensive than at launch. All Giulia and Stelvio trims bar the Quadrifoglio have had their MSRPs cut by $1,800. The discount appears to be another move by Stellantis brands here to reposition themselves to achieve the kinds of success that has eluded them so far. Cars Direct picked up on the price cuts in Alfa Romeo order guides. When it asked the automaker what gives, an Alfa Romeo spokesperson replied, "The reduction in pricing is a lifecycle direction for Stelvio and Giulia to enhance market competitiveness." Read: We want to give German Three shoppers more reason to give us a better look.

The coming model year of the sedan and SUV isn't on the Alfa Romeo site yet. Cars Direct says the entry-level Giulia Sprint will start at $44,075 after the $1,595 destination fee, the Stelvio Sprint will start at $46,370. The sedan hides a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine up front making 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque, all of that sent to the rear axle. Zero to 60 miles per hour takes 5.5 seconds, fuel economy comes in at 24 miles per gallon in the city, 33 mpg highway, 27 mpg combined, and Alfa provides a four-year/50,000-mile basic warranty. The BMW 330i is also powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, this one making 255 hp and 295 lb-ft. The stoplight dash takes 5.6 seconds, fuel economy is rated at 25 city, 34 highway, and 29 combined.

Thanks to pruning the price, the 2024 Giulia starts off $720 less expensive than the 2023 330i that opens the bidding at $44,795 after the $995 destination fee. The problem is that once you start comparing like-for-like, it's not clear where you'll end up. For instance, the Giulia comes on 17-inch wheels, the BMW on 18-inch wheels. According to the configurator for the 2023 Giulia, upgrading to 18-inch wheels costs $1,725. The Giulia comes with black leather seats, the only alternate interior option a set of red leather seats for an additional $2,000. The BMW comes with Sensatec seats, but buyers have five choices in leather seat colors, four with contrasting stitching, each of which adds $1,500. Point being, if you upgraded the Alfa Romeo to 18-inch wheels and upgraded the BMW to leather, the sedans are only $495 apart. So when it comes to an out-the-door price, remember that your mileage may vary — not that any of this matters much to buyers who don't have any questions after, "What's my monthly payment?"

The story will be the same with the 2024 Stelvio, which sits $825 under the 2023 BMW X3. This is until BMW announces 2024 pricing, which could rework the math for all vehicles involved.

According to the order guide, the 2024 Giulia Quadrifoglio holds steady at $81,355, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio stays at $87,270.