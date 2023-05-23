Save 30% on this wildly popular overhead garage storage rack

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With the long Memorial Day weekend coming up, many of us are planning to use some time to get organized for the summer. Don't let the clutter in the garage overwhelm you. A clean garage is possible! Solid storage solutions make that goal more attainable than ever, and this Fleximount overhead storage rack is a great choice and available at a sizable discount right now.

The Fleximount overhead storage rack is a great option if you're in an area prone to flooding or just want more floor space. It has nearly 10,000 reviews on Amazon and is still sitting at an astonishing overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. The cold-rolled steel-built rack holds up to 600 pounds with up to 105 cubic feet of storage, and it drops down from 22" to 40" from the ceiling. The rack features an integrated grid design meant to make it more sturdy than racks with separate frame and wire. Importantly, the rack also comes with step-by-step instructions to make DIY installation easier, or you can check out a handy installation video right here.

Key Features

22” to 40” ceiling dropdown

Weight capacity: 600 pounds

Made with heavy-duty steel

Comes with high-quality M8 screws

Limited lifetime warranty

FLEXIMOUNTS 4x8 Overhead Garage Storage Rack - From $161.49 (30% off)

$161.49 at Amazon