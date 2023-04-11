2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter off-road package teased for next-gen truck

Toyota continues its teaser campaign for the next-gen 2024 Tacoma pickup with a couple of close-up shots of the new Trailhunter trim that will join the lineup.

In front, we get a look at the headlight design with LED projectors and an LED daytime running light just below the actual headlight. The Trailhunter model gets its model name written out in the headlight casing on the side as a neat, little touch. Look to the bottom left corner of the image, and you can get a glimpse of the knobby all-terrain tires sitting inside some aggressive-looking fender cladding that juts out away from the body.

Out back, Toyota is essentially telling us that it worked with Australian off-road parts maker, ARB to put this Trailhunter package together. It appears to be rocking an ARB steel rear bumper and a red ARB tow hook right underneath it. This suggests that we could be looking at a package similar to what Chevy does with its AEV Bison versions of its trucks. Theoretically, the Trailhunter could be another step above what a TRD Pro offers in terms of off-road prowess, but we don’t know all the details yet.

The last couple of details we’ll point out are largely appearance-related, as Toyota gives us a clear view of the Trailhunter badge and a nice look at the bronze metallic paint it’ll be offering with the truck. As more and more teasers pile up, we can hope for a reveal to be coming soon for the totally-new Tacoma.

