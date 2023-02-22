Latest Dodge 'Last Call' teaser features a leprechaun

As we near the final Dodge Challenger and Charger "Last Call" models' reveal, the carmaker has put out another teaser. And it's about as bizarre as that initial one with a really creepy face. And if you read the headline, you know the main reason: There's a leprechaun in it.

If you watch the trailer, it opens on a dark room full of gears, and an IV hanging in the middle filled with a gold liquid. The leprechaun in question shows up and hooks it up. And to keep the automotive theme, he's wearing a tire tread vest over his green duds. Upon turning on the IV, he goes through a Jekyll-and-Hyde-style transformation (hence the "Runnin' Hyde" title) into a tall, brawny version of himself, and of course with red eyes. And that's where it ends.

So... what does it all mean? That's open to speculation, and we're not above that when appropriate. The leprechaun is a bit baffling to us, but it could simply be riffing on the fact that the car will be revealed on March 20, in close proximity to St. Patrick's Day.

The gold liquid is interesting. It could be referring to running higher-octane fuel to achieve particularly high horsepower numbers. That would fit reports of a 909-horsepower ethanol-powered Challenger from last year. It could also be hinting at the theme of the car. Perhaps it's all based around gold, something desirable, like the last of the line. And when leprechauns are involved, gold is found at the end of the rainbow, or the end of production.

We'll hopefully get some more clues when the next teaser drops on March 1. And the car will be shown on March 20 at a Roadkill Nights event in Las Vegas.

