Jeep Avenger EV revealed at Paris Motor Show with FWD and 249 miles of range

We’ve seen the Jeep Avenger before in photos, but Jeep just revealed all the little details we’ve been waiting for at the Paris Motor Show. As a quick reminder, this pint-sized electric Jeep isn’t coming to the U.S., but since it’s the first production electric Jeep ever, we’re still bringing you the full download.

Power is provided by a single electric motor that produces 154 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. This won’t be a quick EV, but that’ll be enough for relatively sprightly acceleration. Jeep fits a 54 kWh battery pack in the Avenger, and it’s claimed to provide 249 miles of range on the WLTP cycle. Not as though we’ll see it in the U.S., but if we did, expect a theoretical EPA range to be lower. Charging speed is respectable at a 100 kW max charge rate — Jeep says that the Avenger is capable of going from a 20-80% charge in 24 minutes.

If you were wondering why the Avenger isn’t going to be sold in the U.S., its tiny size is a good place to start. This little ute is 6.3 inches shorter than a Renegade, which is Jeep’s smallest vehicle currently sold here. For now, the Avenger is also front-drive-only. Despite this inherent off-road disadvantage, Jeep is still touting some light off-road chops for this little crossover. It’s fitted with Jeep’s Selec-Terrain mode system (off-road modes include mud, sand and snow) and Hill Descent Control. The short overhangs also facilitate respectable approach (20°), breakover (20°) and departure (32°) angles.

There isn’t much new to note about the exterior design, as we’ve had photos of this Jeep for months now. However, Jeep notes that it’s paid extra attention to making low-speed impacts less costly for the Avenger through the use of exterior cladding, scratch-proof polymer “skid plates” and encased/protected headlights.

Jeep says the simplistic interior design is inspired by the Wrangler. You’ll see a very basic dash design that is highlighted by a 10.25-inch touchscreen. The seats can be had with leather inserts and even feature a massage function. A wide moonroof will also be available, and so will a bunch of driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control and lane centering.

Lastly, Jeep says there will be an Avenger 1st Edition available for pre-booking between now and November 30. It’s the yellow one you see in the photos here, and it comes fully-loaded. Jeep also provided photos of a “Customized Avenger” in Paris that wears a bunch of accessories such as a camo livery, blue accents and a bunch of small interior changes. You won’t miss it in the gallery, as it’s sporting the blue-accented wheels.

The electric Avenger will be produced in Tychy, Poland, and if you’re in Europe, pre-orders begin today.

