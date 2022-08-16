Singer reveals its first Cabriolet with the 911 Turbo Study

Singer revealed its Turbo Study not too long ago, and today sees the reveal of a Turbo Study variant, the Porsche 911 Cabriolet reimagined by Singer.

This is the first time Singer has taken on a Cabriolet project. It got close with the Classic Study of the Targa, but never a Cabriolet. Unfortunately, details are scarce on exactly what Singer did to put together the droptop Turbo Study. Most of what we know about it is simply just similar to what Singer already revealed for the standard Turbo Study of the coupe.

The Cabriolet starts life out as a 930 Turbo Cabriolet before Singer totally re-bodies and “reimagines” it with unique styling and carbon fiber bodywork. You get the turbo body, whale tail spoiler and all, just re-worked with a bit of Singer styling tossed in. Just like the Turbo Study coupe, the Type 964 engine is used as the starting point. It’s then modified to a 3.8-liter displacement and features twin turbochargers with electric wastegates. When configuring the car, buyers will be able to choose between either a 450-horsepower or 510-horsepower specification.

Another big choice you’ll have to make includes picking between rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. Suspension performance can be changed such that the car is setup for either grand touring or high performance driving. You’ll also be able to tack on carbon ceramic brakes if you so choose. A six-speed manual transmission is the only option.

The car you’re looking at in photos here is the build of someone who already configured their Turbo Study Cabriolet. It’s painted in Cadiz Red and features the “Black with Taratan” seats. The trim is the wood accents in Black Forest Red.

Per usual with Singer, a price is not specified for the new model yet. Of course, the final price of a car will vary a good bit depending on how you spec it, so potential buyers should get in touch with Singer about approximate pricing for the specific build they want.

