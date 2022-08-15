The GT500 is the most powerful Mustang Ford has ever made, and you can win one here

“If you’re on a race track, your mind will be blown.” That’s what we said in our first drive review of the Ford Mustang GT500. Now, with the next-generation Mustang debuting September 14 on the first day of the Detroit Auto Show, it's a great time to snag this car before it’s no longer, like the GT350, GT350R and previous generations of GT500 before it. And thanks to Omaze, you can win one without dropping six figures.

Here are the specs of the GT500, per Omaze:

Max Seating: 2

Powertrain: Handbuilt 5.2L Supercharged “Predator” V8

Transmission: Tremec 7-Speed ​​Dual Clutch

Drivetrain: RWD

Exterior color: Antimatter Blue Metallic w/ Oxford White painted stripes

Interior color: Ebony w/ Smoke Gray Accents

Horsepower: 760 hp

Torque: 625 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds

Top speed: 180 mph

Fuel capacity: 13 gal

Fuel economy: 12/18//14 city/highway/combined

Approximate Retail Value: $105,990

Cash Alt: $79,492.50

Special features: Carbon Fiber Track Pack: 20-inch exposed carbon-fiber wheels, Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 tires, exposed carbon fiber GT4 wing, exposed carbon-fiber interior trim; RECARO front sport seats; rear seat delete; adjustable strut top mounts & splitter wickers; painted Oxford White racing stripes; Technology package including B&O Sound System 12-speaker; Brembo brakes.

According to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 20 entries, while $50 will get you 500 entries and $100 will get you 1,200 entries. Donations benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Per Omaze, “Boys & Girls Clubs of America inspires and enables all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential. Their world-class Club Experience assures success is within reach of every young person who enters their doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character, citizenship and a healthy lifestyle.”

If you want this GT500 in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter is November 24, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.