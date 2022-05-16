2023 Cadillac Lyriq prices revealed, with free charging option

Cadillac announced Monday that the standard 2023 Lyriq RWD (with a now-EPA-certified 312 miles of range) will start at $62,990 — approximately $3,000 more than the Debut Edition — and that purchasers of the 2023 model will be able to take advantage of either two years of unlimited public charging credits or a $1,500 rebate to cover the cost of installing their very own level 2 home charging setups.

"These are important steps for Cadillac, as we make good on our promise to deliver an EV offering more than 300 miles of range and move toward an all-electric portfolio by 2030," said Global Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey. "Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through its range of forthcoming EVs, and it all begins with Lyriq."

We already knew the 500-horsepower AWD model was coming, but today's announcement of its $64,990 starting price (destination included) and an availability of early 2023 are both new items. Cadillac does not yet have range figures for the all-wheel drive model. Cadillac's complimentary two-year charging plan stems from a partnership with the EVgo network. Those who opt for the home-charging credit instead will receive $1,500 via Qmerit toward an eligible professional installation of a level 2 wall charger or 240V wall outlet compatible with the Lyriq's provided dual-voltage (120V/240V) charging cable.

The free charging and home installation perks will also be extended to those who ordered the Debut Edition last year, even though they were not offered when the car was announced.

"This unique offer will elevate our customers’ experience with the Lyriq, helping them make a smoother, more transparent transition to all-electric driving," said Harvey. "Like the Lyriq itself, the charging experience will set the standard for customers’ EV experiences."

Order banks for the new electric crossover officially open Friday, May 19.

Related video: