This autonomous boat collects data to better understand our ocean

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 71% of our planet is water. Collecting data from a vast and ever-changing ocean can be very difficult but Open Ocean Robotics has found a way. Data Xplorer, a tiny looking boat with a ring located at the stern was developed to keep an eye on water conditions. The Uncrewed Surface Vehicle (USV) is powered by the sun thanks to solar panels located on the surface of the boat making it operational for months in the open water. Data Xplorer is autonomous with remote control capabilities from “anywhere in the world.” Data Xplorer’s design was manufactured in a way to self-right itself when met with strong currents making it a suitable data collector in even the harshest conditions. The autonomous sun-powered data collector is currently being used in coastal waters and the open ocean. Learn more at openoceanrobotics.com

