Polestar 2 rolls on with new colors, new wheels, range improvements

We got a lead on changes coming for the Polestar 2 by peeking at the automaker's European configurators. Volvo's pure electric arm has finally dished on the menu of tweaks coming to our Polestar 2. Outside, we'll be getting two new colors: "Space" (a metallic black) and Jupiter (a gold-grey with red flake); under the skin, "numerous" combined improvements will "increase range in all climates," Polestar says.

Completing the exterior updates, there are new designs for the standard 19-inch and optional 20-inch aluminum wheels. The company is trying out a supplier that makes aluminum using renewable energy, claimed to result in a reduction of 1,322 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions for each Polestar that rolls off the line with four wheels. The same kind of aluminum production is being used for the battery tray, resulting in a further reduction of 1,653 pounds of CO2 emissions per car.

Under the skin, Polestar upgraded the optional heat pump with a wider optimum temperature range, from 20 degrees Fahrenheit to 77. Polestar says the pump can extend range by up to 10%, the current version working in a range of 41 degrees Fahrenheit to 59. Also, a better cabin filter comes with an upgraded particulate matter sensor and an app feature displaying how much better the air is inside the car than outside.

Inside, the ventilated Nappa leather upholstery comes in a new Zinc gray paired with Light Ash trim. Polestar switched its leather supplier to Bridge of Weir, the luxury leather company known for supplying hides to carmakers like Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover. Finally, the panoramic glass roof will come with a removable sunshade that can also be purchased as an accessory for all Polestar 2s fitted with the glass roof.

We're not sure just yet where these new features will fit into the current mix. Right now, Void, a glossy black, is the only free color, the rest charging $1,200 to apply. In the UK, Space replaced Void as the only available black, but whereas Void was free, Space became a cost option. Magnesium, a silver, became the new free standard color across the Atlantic. And Jupiter replaced Moon, a deep greige hue.

Polestar says North American pricing, range rating, and availability will be announced in the coming weeks. There's no doubt we'll see bumps in some categories; Australia the latest to note large increases for the Polestar 2.

