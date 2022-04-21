Lexus teases F version of LC luxury coupe

We at Autoblog adore the Lexus LC. It's a truly spectacular grand tourer with concept car looks and your choice of either one of the best modern V8s or a sophisticated hybrid. But it seems Lexus thinks it can do even more with the LC, as indicated by this Instagram teaser of what seems to be an LC in front of the F logo of the Lexus performance brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexus Racing USA (@lexusracingusa)

We're pretty confident it's the LC. It's definitely a coupe, and the only other Lexus coupe, the RC, already has a full-blown F variant. And while there's not much that we can make out, there do appear to be some styling tweaks, such as a big center bulge in the hood like on the RC F and IS 500. The question of course is whether this will be another maximum-performance F model, or if it will be something more focused on some style and mild upgrades such as an F-Sport trim.

If it's a full LC F, expect significant suspension and brake upgrades, as well as some kind of power improvement. The thing is, the LC 500 already features effectively the most powerful V8 Lexus has on offer, the 471-horsepower 5.0-liter V8. Rumors have said Lexus may have a high-output version of the twin-turbo V6 from the LS in development, with potentially more than 600 horsepower, which would also be used for an LS F. Certainly the caption, "Highest expression of performance," suggests it could be something pretty serious.

If it's an LC F-Sport, it will likely be a suspension and styling package, leaving the 5.0-liter V8 unchanged. Expect front and rear spoilers, stiffer springs and such. It might even be offered with the hybrid.

Whether any of this is ideal for the LC is of course up for debate. Many of us on staff feel that the LC 500 is about perfect as a grand tourer, and something unique in a market full of ever-more extreme luxury sports cars. But we're also not the ones buying LCs, and luxury buyers like to be able to say they got the version of a car with the most or the best, whether or not that necessarily suits the car. But hey, we've loved other F models in the past, like the RC F and GS F, so an LC F could be pretty awesome, too.

