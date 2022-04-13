2023 Hyundai Palisade revealed with new styling, features, trim level

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade is here, and the most notable change to the three-row SUV is in the front fascia. But it's not the only update. The model has detail changes inside, along with a few new features and even a new trim level.

Styling-wise, the Palisade's taller, wider grille dominates the refresh. It blends into the upper daytime running lights, too. The headlights and DRLs are changed as well, with more vertical lighting elements. The rest is fairly unchanged except for the rear bumper, which has a thin, full-width reflector. There are new wheel designs, too.

There is a new Palisade trim level, called XRT, which adds its own exterior features. It has a dark chrome grille, dark alloy wheels, black roof rails and bumpers and side trim designed to look more rugged. Think of it as Hyundai's version of the Kia X-Line models. It also includes a regular sunroof and black faux leather interior.

Speaking of the interior, the Palisade's has a few subtle changes. The air vents span most of the dashboard now, and the steering wheel has been changed. Instrument panel graphics have been updated, too. But the major changes are more interior features. There's available heated third-row seats, faster wireless phone charging, adjustable second-row armrests and headrest wings, second-row side airbags, a digital rearview mirror, more USB-C ports and updated phone key features.

Mechanically, the 2023 Palisade is basically unchanged. It gets the same 3.8-liter V6 with 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with an eight-speed automatic and either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. The all-wheel-drive system does now feature a tow mode, though.

The Palisade goes on sale this summer. Pricing hasn't been announced yet.

