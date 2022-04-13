2023 Alpina XB7 makes just a bit more of the 2023 BMW X7

We've got a few more details on the Alpina XB7, and one image of the latest product from BMW's newest go-fast division. Starting with that image, Alpina didn't obsess over its rework of the standard BMW X7 M60i front fascia that the XB7 is based on. The sole change we can see is a restructured design for the lower intake, the framing here done in a contrasting color to the bodywork. Along the sides, a set of coachlines sweep back from the front wheel arch, through the door handles to the rear lights. The real Alpina giveaway is the wheels. A set of 21-inch Alpina Dynamic rims come standard, on high-performance summer rubber measuring 285/45 all around. An optional quartet of 23-inch forged alloy Alpina Classic wheels in the erstwhile tuner's 20-spoke design can be had in Anthracite, shedding seven pounds per wheel compared to the smaller set. The bigger wheels wear Pirellis sized 285/35 in front, a whopping 325/30 in back.

Both options hide Brembo brakes with blue, four-piston calipers adorned with white Alpina lettering. An optional high performance brake system upgrades to lightweight drilled discs.

The 4.4-liter mild-hybrid twin-turbo V8 up front makes 621 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, an addition of eight ponies over the pre-refresh version. It takes just four seconds to hit 60 miles per hour, half of a second faster than the M60i, and 14.9 seconds to achieve 124 mph. Engine tweaks include a revised engine management system, a larger and more efficient radiator and transmission cooler, Alpina specific intercoolers, and external engine oil and water coolers. To make the three-row runner more efficient at putting that power down, Alpina fettled the suspension with new struts, dampers, and stiffer rear axle bushings.

Inside, the stock trim is Myrtle wood, but piano lacquer and natural walnut anthracite can be had. Besides that, plenty of blue and green highlights in places like the digital gauges, gear selector switch, infotainment display theme, and stitching on the Lavalina leather seats set this apart as an XB7.

We're still not sure about pricing, but ordering for the U.S. market is expected to start in September, with first deliveries happening in December.