2024 Chevy Equinox EV gets another look in teaser video

Back at the beginning of the year, during its reveal of the Chevy Silverado EV at CES, GM also confirmed that an electric Chevy Equinox and Blazer are scheduled for production in 2023. GM showed us renders of the Equinox EV (and has since teased the performance-oriented, SS-badged Blazer EV), and let us know that it would start at “around $30,000.” Today, we don’t get much new information, but instead get a better look at that electric Equinox crossover in a short teaser video the company posted on Twitter this week.

As the sun sets on winter, it's time for a new beginning. The First-Ever All-Electric #ChevyEquinox is on its way. Learn more at https://t.co/E2ut1Efo3Q pic.twitter.com/z3d9KocUos — Chevrolet (@chevrolet) March 20, 2022

In addition to showing a blue paint color we hadn’t yet seen, we get to see some more angles, as well as some sequential lighting animation in the front and rear that we assume occurs upon startup of the vehicle. We get a closer look at that lighting, some of the Equinox’s curves and its flush door handles. This example also sports a white roof and mirror caps, which indicates Chevy is at least strongly considering offering two-tone paint options (we’d be surprised if it didn’t). Oh, and hey, doesn’t that “E” in the Equinox logo look a little Tesla-esque? The vehicles you see in the video and pictures, Chevy warns, are simulations, and that there will be differences in the production model.