2022 Chevy Tahoe Premier Driveway Test | Video walkaround, interior review

The 2022 Chevy Tahoe is one of the larger vehicles you can buy. Along with its siblings, the GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade, it’s a leviathan that’s capable, comfortable and rather good looking.

I spent a snowy week with a Tahoe Premier, which is the second-highest trim level. With four-wheel drive, the MSRP is $66,100. Our tester had the big 6.2-liter V8 making 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet, a $2,495 option. The Premium Package (beefed up trailering equipment, panoramic sunroof and more cameras and safety stuff) adds $4,485.

Ours had rear-seat entertainment ($1,995) but lacked lacked stop-start and steering column lock (Thanks chip shortage!) for a drive-off-the-lot price of $76,670 with destination. While that may seem like a lofty price for a Chevy, the SUV is loaded and offers the same underpinnings and mechanicals as a Cadillac Escalade. Viewed through that lens, it feels like a good value.

GM's large SUV redesign for the 2021 model year was a step forward, adding an independent rear suspension, an available Duramax Diesel (as tested in the Suburban) and substantially improved interiors. The vehicles are more refined, modern and stylish, with a range of new tech and safety benefits.

GM's redesign keeps these beasts formidable against the Ford Expedition and the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer in a now strong class of large SUVs. Inside and out, the new generation of SUVs are solid performers for GM, as this Tahoe exemplifies.

Exterior Walkaround

The Tahoe is more sophisticated than ever before, and the creased hood and fenders accentuated by LED lights make it stand out from its blocky and vanilla predecessor. This one has 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, quad exhaust (seriously) and a hands-free power liftgate. Magnetic Ride Control makes everything smooth, even when the winter roads are not.

Interior Review

The changes for the new generation of Tahoe are most evident inside. No longer simply an enclosed Chevy truck with the cabin to match, the Tahoe gives the Yukon a run for its money with a comfortable and classy environment. The spec sheet says this one wears a color combo called Jet Black and Maple Syrup, and it’s a nice contrast. The dash is anchored by the 10.2-inch screen displaying Chevy Infotainment 3. Google-powered with Android Automotive, the system is one of the enhancement for the 2022 models (along with expanded availability of the 6.2-liter V8) after the 2021 redesign. With the optional rear-seat entertainment, perforated leather and attractive trim, the Tahoe Premier is a nice option for those who don’t want the flashiness of the Yukon or Escalade. You also might just like the Chevy's cleaner looks.

Quick verdict:

The Tahoe is competitive with the Expedition and the GMC Yukon, and it has a more everyday vibe than the swanky Wagoneers. The Chevy Suburban is so huge, it’s hard to believe you really need much more space than the cavernous Tahoe offers (I’ve camped in the previous gen, which was a bit tighter, but still spacious). Over an enjoyable week in this Tahoe, the Premier trim strikes the right tone, offering almost every luxury feature without pretense. For something that descends from the K5 Blazer, ritzy wouldn’t be right. Inside and out the Tahoe is solid in all areas.