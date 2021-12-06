2022 Honda Passport pricing takes a big step up

Pricing for the refreshed 2022 Honda Passport is out, and the two-row SUV is getting more expensive this year.

Honda fully deleted the base Sport trim, meaning the Passport now begins with the better-equipped EX-L trim. That effectively raises the base price by $5,080, all the way up to $39,095, including the $1,225 destination charge. However, even the EX-L price is up this year compared to the 2021 EX-L model, as Honda bumped it up by $1,060. If you want all-wheel drive on the EX-L, you can spend an extra $2,100 for a final price of $41,195.

The next step up the trim ladder is the Passport’s intriguing, new TrailSport trim that comes standard with all-wheel drive. This model will go for $43,695 and adds a host of extras. You get a 10 mm wider track for better off-road stability, unique 18-inch wheels wrapped by rugged-look tires, special grille treatment and revised bumpers with skid plate-like designs in silver. The interior adds orange contrast stitching throughout, amber interior lighting, “TrailSport” embroidered in the headrests, special rubber floor mats and a heated windshield zone to keep the wipers from getting frozen to the glass.

If you head all the way to the top of the trim ladder with the Elite, this trim will add 20-inch wheels, a hands-free power liftgate, heated/ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. Unfortunately, all of the above except for the heated front seats (standard on all trims) are not available on lower trims.

Honda says the 2022 Passport will be arriving at dealerships around the country sometime this winter, but does not get any more specific.

