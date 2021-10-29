Ford's 2021 SEMA Mustang builds: from EcoBoost coupe to Mach-E GT

Ford's 2021 SEMA spotlight is undoubtedly on its trucks, but the Mustang and Mustang Mach-E got some love too. In fact, the latter is the real headliner here, with three Mach-E builds making the cut alongside an EcoBoost and GT coupe. Ford sent around some preview images and build details for all five on Friday, so here's a cheat sheet for those of you who plan to see them in person in Las Vegas next week:

Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Mustang Mach-E GT AWD

We love a cool build, but we appreciate it all the more when it's done for a cause. This Mach-E GT fills the bill, and it looks good doing it. While its powertrain is that of a stock Mach-E GT, there's a decent swath of aesthetic and handling upgrades to appreciate here.

"This stunning 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT was designed and built by the Austin Hatcher Foundation to help families battling pediatric cancer through occupational and diversion therapy programs," Ford said. "The Space White Mach-E GT features custom carbon fiber front splitter and rear wing from Archetype Racing."

Those are 20" Rotiform R159 OZRs over the big Brembos, if you'd like to capture part of this look for your own project. It also has black wrap on the roof and an adjustable suspension, Ford says.

All Star Mustang EcoBoost HPP

Yes, an EcoBoost High Performance Package! Everybody's favorite turbocharged Mustang is shown here wearing a one-off teal paint finish by South County Auto Body. Anderson Composites supplied the aero elements. This project was the brainchild of Gene Tjin, whose older brother is responsible for the orange (custom, of course) Mach-E also featured here.

"This Mustang EcoBoost High-Performance Edition, Gene Tjin’s yin to brother Neil Tjin’s Mustang Mach-E yang, personifies true pony sports car tradition," Ford says. This car rides on air and features a big brake kit under some particularly wild Vossen wheels (LC2-A1s, Ford says). This one's tuned under the hood too, courtesy of Cobb.

Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept

This is pretty mild by SEMA standard, but then it's a Shelby, and their brand of flash is a bit more conservative than that of many tuners we're used to seeing at SEMA. But what Shelby lacks in outlandish styling, it often makes up for in substance (not to mention production viability).

"Designed to help improve the function and performance of next-generation Ford electric vehicles, the Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept showcases the company’s graphene-infused carbon fiber body pieces to improve aerodynamics and appearance," Ford says. "It includes an aerodynamic front fascia, front fenders and rear flares, and a custom hood with large vent to lower front-end lift."

This build rides on a MagneRide adaptive suspension with carbon fiber composite springs (!) and a set of 20-inch monoblock wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires. This could be our first glimpse of what Ford has in store for high-performance variants of its new EV.

M2 Motoring Mustang GT

Yes, a good, old-fashioned V8 Mustang! With a supercharger, even. That's the stuff. While M2 Motoring's build may be a fairly traditional take on a traditional formula, that's just fine by us. Variety never hurts.

"Project vehicle veteran M2 Motoring developed this track-minded speedster based on a 2021 Mustang GT with Performance Package," Ford says. "Equipped with a production 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8 engine and 6-speed manual transmission, the car wears custom Motorcraft livery and features Ford Performance Parts upgrades such as a 750HP supercharger kit, enhanced half-shafts and Performance Pack Level 2 front splitter."

There's more. The chassis and suspension have been completely overhauled with help from the Ford Performance parts bin. The brakes were lifted from Ford's now-discontinued Shelby GT350R and it comes with the Mach 1's adjustable camber and caster plates. The wheels are GT350 carry-overs too and they're wrapped in Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercars in 305/30R19.

Tjin Edition Mustang Mach-E California Route One

Last but not least is Neil Tjin's Mach-E based on the California Route One model. As was the case with his brother's build above, Neil's car features a custom finish and some big, fat Vossens.

"This vivacious 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUV embodies the boldness of its creator Neil Tjin, offering a glimpse into the electric future with a distinctive California spirit," Ford said. "Flawless, custom bright orange paint contrasts with teal green accents in custom LED headlights from LIGHTWURKZ and on the badging. Custom-built solar panels on top and down the back are designed to power a custom teal green RayVolt USA electric bicycle mounted to a Thule e-bike rack."

Like his brother's coupe, Neil's Mach-E rides on air and comes packing brake upgrades and meaty tires courtesy of Falken.