Ford's cavalcade of custom cars continues at SEMA with a bunch of modified trucks. It's a wide variety this year, since Ford now has roughly four sizes of trucks from small to large, Maverick to Super Duty. We've gathered the ones that will be present at Ford's booth at the upcoming custom car show, starting from the small Maverick on up.

Tucci Ford Maverick

Potentially our favorite of the custom Fords is this Maverick XLT (pictured at top) from Tucci Hot Rods. It has the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, and it has been lowered on a coil-over suspension setup. It also gets a cat-back exhaust. But besides the mechanical tweaks, it features custom 3D-printed fender flares, front lip and roof spoiler designed by Tucci to give it a sporty, street-truck look, not to mention the custom wheels. Inside, it has four Recaro racing seats with harnesses. It's rounded out with Ford parts including a tailgate spoiler, bed liner, bed cover and dash cam.

D.R.A.G.G. Ford Maverick

This Maverick was built by the Drag Racing Against Gangs and Graffiti group that helps at-risk youth with programming that can lead to auto industry jobs. As you can see, it has a lifeguard theme that would make it perfect for a reboot of "Baywatch" (well, another reboot of "Baywatch"). It gets the custom color scheme, auxiliary lights, custom wheels and waterproof seat covers. Among the Ford parts used are the bed cap, toolbox and roof rack.

Air Design Ford Maverick

The third Maverick of the group was put together by aftermarket body part company Air Design. It's another all-wheel-drive turbo model, but it's designed for more dirt than the Tucci truck. It's lifted 1.5 inches, has 31-inch tires and features a cat-back exhaust. Fender flares and cladding on the doors and tailgate come from Air Design, while Ford supplied the bed cap, floor mats and portable refrigerator.

Attitude Performance and Outside Magazine Ford Ranger Tremor

Leading the pair of Rangers headed for Ford's SEMA booth is one built by Attitude Performance and Outside Magazine. It's based on the Ranger Tremor, but continues adding to the off-road capability with a 6-inch lift and big tires (the exact size wasn't given). It has an upgraded exhaust, a Ford off-road bumper and Rigid Industries lights. The Ford and Yakima bed rack supports a Thule tent. The truck also has a Watergen water collector.

Skyjacker Ford Ranger

The other Ford Ranger comes from off-road suspension company Skyjacker. It has a 6-inch lift, too, and the requisite large tires. Off-road bumpers and rock sliders protect the body, and the Warn winch is there in case you or a friend gets seriously stuck. To make it a little quicker and meaner sounding, a Ford engine calibration was added along with a cat-back exhaust. Rigid lights help illuminate the road.

Hellwig Ford F-150 Hybrid

Moving on to F-150s, we have a hybrid model from Hellwig. This truck has been built for serious overlanding with a large bed cap and rooftop tent. Other camping conveniences include an air compressor, refrigerator, 10-gallon shower and an awning. Helper springs have been added to aid with the constant added weight, and upgraded anti-roll bars were fitted. The truck sits on 35-inch tires and gets rock rails, a cat-back exhaust and winch.

BTR Ford F-150 Tremor

Also in the overlanding camp is the BTR F-150 Tremor. It gets a Ford and Yakima roof rack with a rooftop tent. A refrigerator, shower, pull-out kitchen and even a projector are all loaded up to bring the comforts of home to the outdoors. A bike rack is also included to get around when the truck is in campsite mode.

Hypertech Ford F-150 Hybrid

One last camping and overlanding F-150 comes to us from Hypertech. It has even more conveniences with a sliding bed system featuring a grill, refrigerator, sink, ice machine, air compressor and a washer and dryer. Power for these various appliances can be provided by the F-150's on-board power system. The truck also gets off-road bumpers, auxiliary lighting, a bed cap and a cat-back exhaust.

Addictive Desert Designs Ford F-150 Raptor

The final of the four F-150s is more about off-road performance and design than camping. It was built by Addictive Desert Designs, which is known for its off-road bumpers and other accessories. It has custom bumpers, rock rails a chase rack and a bed-mounted spare tire mount all from the company. It's topped off by a custom color scheme and Rigid Industries lights.

Advanced Accessory Concepts Ford F-250 Super Duty Tremor

We now come to the first of just two Super Duty trucks coming to the Ford stage. This one built by Advanced Accessory Concepts took an F-250 Tremor with the 7.3-liter V8 features some impressive off-road upgrades. It has upgraded locking hubs from Ford, a coil-over suspension and lift, 37-inch tires and a winch kit. The body is protected by a front off-road bumper and rock rails. It also has Rigid lights, a vehicle safe, refrigerator, upgraded stereo system and a bed rack.

MAD Industries Ford F-450 Super Duty

Last but literally the opposite of least is the MAD Industries F-450. It's one of the burliest Super Duties on offer, especially with the 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8. Like the aforementioned F-250, it has coil-over suspension and a lift, but it also adds upgraded anti-roll bars. It sits on flashy forged blue wheels matched by other blue accents, and it has a four-inch axle-back exhaust. Some of the accessories added include an air compressor, swing out tool cases, a bed cover and a pet hammock in the cab.

