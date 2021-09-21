Mercedes EQS EV starts out costing less than its S-Class brother

Mercedes-Benz has released pricing information for the 2022 EQS, a sedan positioned as an electric alternative to the S-Class. Available with rear- or all-wheel drive, the first member of the firm's EQ range to reach American shores has a lower base price than the S-Class.

At launch, the lineup will include two models called EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4Matic, respectively. Reflecting a recent change in Mercedes-Benz's marketing strategy, each is available in three trim levels: Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle. Pricing for the EQS 450+ starts at $103,360, while the EQS 580 costs $120,160. Both figures include a $1,050 destination charge but do not include available government EV incentives. Exclusive models are priced at $106,760 and $123,560, respectively, while the two Pinnacle sedans cost $109,560 and $126,360.

On the S-Class side of the showroom, the S500 4Matic starts at $110,850 with a 3.0-liter straight-six and the S580 4Matic is priced at $117,350 with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8; here again, several trim levels are available, and a $1,050 destination charge applies.

EVs are normally more expensive than gasoline-powered cars, so what's the catch? Well, the cheapest EQS has considerably less horsepower than the most affordable S-Class (329 versus 429), though it has more torque (419 compared to 384), and it ships with rear-wheel-drive while the S gets standard all-wheel-drive. The S500 also boasts a 530-mile driving range, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). While the EPA hasn't rated either version of the EQS yet, nothing suggests they will offer more driving range than the S-Class.

Highlights from the list of EQS standard features include leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a 10-speaker Burmester sound system, a surround-view camera, and a 10-degree rear-axle steering system. EQS 450+ ships with 20-inch wheels, while the 580 receives 21-inch units. Stepping up to the Exclusive trim adds multi-contour front seats with a massage function, a head-up display, and what the firm refers to as rapid-heating front seats. Finally, the Pinnacle gains rear seats that are power-adjustable, heated, and ventilated, among other features. Every EQS also comes with 24 months of fast-charging on the Electrify America network and free maintenance for two years.

Numerous tech features are standard on both models. Buyers who order the 450 will get a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen, while those who select the 580 will receive the Hyperscreen display, which bundles three screens under a 56-inch wide piece of glass. Navigation is standard, and the system incorporates an EV-specific algorithm that takes range and charging stops into account when planning a route.

Mercedes-Benz dealers across the United States will begin receiving the 2022 EQS in the fall of 2021. Looking ahead, it will be joined by an AMG-tuned model with up to 751 horsepower, and a smaller electric sedan called EQE designed as an electric alternative to the E-Class.

